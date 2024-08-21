Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Truce still elusive as Israeli attacks kill 52

Israel bombards Gaza and southern Lebanon as Blinken says the US wants a ceasefire deal within days.

A woman grieves as she holds the head of a body wrapped in a white sheet
A woman mourns a relative killed in an Israeli attack at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza on Sunday [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 21 Aug 2024
  • At least 52 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including 12 at a Gaza City school and nine at a crowded market area in Deir el-Balah.
  • The United States’s top diplomat Antony Blinken diplomat urged stakeholders to get the Gaza ceasefire deal “over the finish line now” as he ended his Middle East tour without an agreement between Israel and Hamas.