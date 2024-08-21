Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Truce still elusive as Israeli attacks kill 52
Israel bombards Gaza and southern Lebanon as Blinken says the US wants a ceasefire deal within days.
- At least 52 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including 12 at a Gaza City school and nine at a crowded market area in Deir el-Balah.
- The United States’s top diplomat Antony Blinken diplomat urged stakeholders to get the Gaza ceasefire deal “over the finish line now” as he ended his Middle East tour without an agreement between Israel and Hamas.