Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says US ‘buying time for Israeli genocide’
Hamas statement comes after Blinken said Netanyahu has accepted a bridging proposal for a ceasefire deal in Gaza.
- Hamas accused the United States of “buying time for Israel to continue its genocide” after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a bridging proposal for a Gaza truce deal and urged the Palestinian group to do the same.
- Israeli forces have killed at least 35 Palestinians across Gaza over the past 24 hours, medical sources said, as the Kamal Adwan Hospital warned that 11 children there were at risk of death due to fuel shortages that threaten to shut down the facility.