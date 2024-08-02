Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel wants Gaza war to engulf region – Turkey

Turkey’s President Erdogan tells Joe Biden that Israel does not want a ceasefire in Gaza, and is working to spread war to ‘entire region’.

JULY 31: An aerial view of a street full of damaged buildings while some Palestinians return their homes with the withdrawal of Israeli army in the city which has been under ground attacks for a while in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 31, 2024. Many buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged due to the Israeli army's attacks on the region. Photojournalist:Hassan Jedi
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 2 Aug 2024
  • Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with US President Joe Biden says Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh “dealt heavy blow to ceasefire” talks, shows Netanyahu government wants “fire in Gaza” to spread regionally.
  • Gaza’s civil defence says at least 15 killed in Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians.