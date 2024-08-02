Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel wants Gaza war to engulf region – Turkey
Turkey’s President Erdogan tells Joe Biden that Israel does not want a ceasefire in Gaza, and is working to spread war to ‘entire region’.
- Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with US President Joe Biden says Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh “dealt heavy blow to ceasefire” talks, shows Netanyahu government wants “fire in Gaza” to spread regionally.
- Gaza’s civil defence says at least 15 killed in Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians.