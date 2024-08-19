Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel launches ground assault on Deir el-Balah
Israel expands its ground invasion of Gaza as Netanyahu stakes claim to Philadelphi Corridor in ongoing truce talks.
- Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian journalist, covering the expanding ground invasion of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, after shooting her in the back, according to local media reports.
- Israel’s military said its soldiers are operating in central Deir el-Balah, which has so far largely been spared from ground fighting, further forcing Palestinians into just 11 percent of the Gaza Strip.