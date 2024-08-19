Live updates,

Democratic National Convention 2024 live: AOC slams Trump as ‘union buster’

The convention opens with a presentation of the party platform and President Biden paying tribute to Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris on stage at the DNC
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on stage at the Democratic National Convention to praise President Joe Biden [Mike Segar/Reuters]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 19 Aug 2024
  • The Democratic National Convention has opened on Monday in Chicago, Illinois, a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest.
  • United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Thursday, made a surprise appearance to honour outgoing President Joe Biden.