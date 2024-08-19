Live updatesLive updates,
Democratic National Convention 2024 live: AOC slams Trump as ‘union buster’
The convention opens with a presentation of the party platform and President Biden paying tribute to Kamala Harris.
- The Democratic National Convention has opened on Monday in Chicago, Illinois, a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest.
- United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Thursday, made a surprise appearance to honour outgoing President Joe Biden.