Israel’s war on Gaza live: Funerals held for family killed in az-Zawayda
Israeli forces continue killing Palestinians across Gaza as Hamas says Netanyahu remains the main obstacle to a truce.
- Palestinians in Gaza have held funerals for 15 members of the same family killed in Israel’s latest attack on az-Zawayda. The victims from the Abu Jawad family included 11 children aged between two and 11.
- Hamas official Osama Hamdan has told Al Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the main obstacle to a ceasefire and captive exchange deal as Israeli negotiators express “cautious optimism” after two days of truce talks in Qatar.