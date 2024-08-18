Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Funerals held for family killed in az-Zawayda

Israeli forces continue killing Palestinians across Gaza as Hamas says Netanyahu remains the main obstacle to a truce.

a man carries a dead body wrapped in a white sheet
A Palestinian man carries a body at a funeral for more than 15 people, including several children and women, killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on Saturday [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 18 Aug 2024
  • Palestinians in Gaza have held funerals for 15 members of the same family killed in Israel’s latest attack on az-Zawayda. The victims from the Abu Jawad family included 11 children aged between two and 11.
  • Hamas official Osama Hamdan has told Al Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the main obstacle to a ceasefire and captive exchange deal as Israeli negotiators express “cautious optimism” after two days of truce talks in Qatar.