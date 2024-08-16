Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukrainian unit with NATO weapons destroyed
Russia says its forces destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group armed with weapons from NATO countries in western region of Kursk.
- A Kremlin aide has accused the US of being involved in planning Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region.