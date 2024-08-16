Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Ukrainian unit with NATO weapons destroyed

Russia says its forces destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group armed with weapons from NATO countries in western region of Kursk.

A man reacts while standing next to burnt-out remains of cars in the courtyard of a multi-storey residential building, which according to local authorities was hit by debris from a destroyed Ukrainian missile, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Kursk, Russia August 11, 2024. Kommersant Photo/Anatoliy Zhdanov via REUTERS RUSSIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN RUSSIA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Nils Adler
Published On 16 Aug 2024
  • A Kremlin aide has accused the US of being involved in planning Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region.