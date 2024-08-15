Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: No respite from attacks as truce talks scheduled

Crucial ceasefire talks scheduled to resume in Qatar as the death toll nears 40,000 in the Gaza Strip.

A boy walks through a puddle of sewage water past mounds of trash and rubble along a street in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on August 14, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 15 Aug 2024
  • Israeli military aircraft strike Hamad City as artillery blasts residential buildings in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after dozens killed in attacks across the Palestinian territory over previous 24 hours.
  • The US and Israel are sending delegations to Qatar for ceasefire talks that are due to start later today while Hamas has told mediators it is willing to meet after the discussions to determine if there is a serious response from Israel to truce proposals.