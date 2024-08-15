Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: No respite from attacks as truce talks scheduled
Crucial ceasefire talks scheduled to resume in Qatar as the death toll nears 40,000 in the Gaza Strip.
- Israeli military aircraft strike Hamad City as artillery blasts residential buildings in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after dozens killed in attacks across the Palestinian territory over previous 24 hours.
- The US and Israel are sending delegations to Qatar for ceasefire talks that are due to start later today while Hamas has told mediators it is willing to meet after the discussions to determine if there is a serious response from Israel to truce proposals.