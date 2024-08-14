Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Belgorod declares emergency

Ukraine claims it has launched a surprise offensive in Russian territory and captured more than 100 Russian soldiers.

A local resident carries belongings while leaving a damaged multi-story apartment block, a section of which collapsed as the result of what local authorities called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Belgorod
By Urooba Jamal
Published On 14 Aug 2024
  • Ukraine claims it has launched a surprise offensive in Russian territory and bombarded the neighbouring border region of Belgorod, where the governor has declared a state of emergency.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian troops have advanced one to two kilometres into the border region and captured more than 100 Russian soldiers.