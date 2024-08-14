Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Belgorod declares emergency
Ukraine claims it has launched a surprise offensive in Russian territory and captured more than 100 Russian soldiers.
- Ukraine claims it has launched a surprise offensive in Russian territory and bombarded the neighbouring border region of Belgorod, where the governor has declared a state of emergency.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian troops have advanced one to two kilometres into the border region and captured more than 100 Russian soldiers.