Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN told Israel ignoring global outrage over Gaza
Palestinian envoy tells UN Security Council that Israel is a ‘rogue state’, ignores the UN’s condemnations and resolutions over war on Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour tells emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) that “Israel does not care about your condemnations” over the mass killing of civilians and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
- The UN’s humanitarian agency tells UNSC that the recent attack on a Gaza City school, which killed at least 100 people, was “far from an isolated incident” and Israeli strikes on schools “occurring with increasing frequency”.