Palestinian envoy tells UN Security Council that Israel is a ‘rogue state’, ignores the UN’s condemnations and resolutions over war on Gaza.

Reem Abu Haya, a Palestinian girl who survived an Israeli strike that killed her entire family, cries as she is held by a relative at Nasser hospital, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 14 Aug 2024
  • Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour tells emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) that “Israel does not care about your condemnations” over the mass killing of civilians and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
  • The UN’s humanitarian agency tells UNSC that the recent attack on a Gaza City school, which killed at least 100 people, was “far from an isolated incident” and Israeli strikes on schools “occurring with increasing frequency”.