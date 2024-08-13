Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia hits back at Ukrainian forces in Kursk
- Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops with missiles, drones and air strikes in actions that one senior commander said had halted Ukraine’s advance, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.
- Ukraine restricts movement of civilians within a 20km (12.4 mile) zone in a northeastern region bordering Russia, Kyiv’s general staff said, as its troops push further into Russian territory amid a week-old surprise offensive.