Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 10 killed in Israeli bombing of Khan Younis home
Bombing of residential house in eastern Khan Younis comes as tens of thousands flee Israeli military attacks on southern Gaza City.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 10 people were killed and several wounded in an overnight Israeli strike on a home in the Abasan al-Kabira area of eastern Khan Younis, the Wafa news agency reports.
- Israel’s military said it is investigating a statement by Hamas’s armed wing announcing the death of an Israeli captive in Gaza and the wounding of two others in a separate incident.