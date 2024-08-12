Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Belgorod, Kursk brace for Kyiv’s advance
A threat of a Ukrainian ground assault forces evacuations in Russia from Belgorod’s Krasnaya Yaruga district and Kursk’s Belovsky district.
- A new evacuation order has been issued in Russia’s Belgorod region as its Krasnaya Yaruga district fears an incursion by Ukrainian forces, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor.
- In the neighbouring Russian region of Kursk, residents of the Belovsky district have been urged to leave “independently”, with the head of the area, Nikolai Volobuyev, warning of a “very tense situation”.