Israel’s war on Gaza live: 1.8% of enclave’s population killed since Oct 7
Latest figures come as Hamas calls on US, Qatar and Egypt to implement the Gaza truce plan put forward by Joe Biden instead of holding more talks.
- Figures from Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics show Israeli forces have killed 1.8 percent of the Gaza Strip’s population since October 7. Some 75 percent of the victims were under the age of 30.
- Hamas called on the United States, Qatar and Egypt to submit a plan to implement the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more rounds of negotiations” and discussing new proposals for Gaza.