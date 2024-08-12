Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 1.8% of enclave’s population killed since Oct 7

Latest figures come as Hamas calls on US, Qatar and Egypt to implement the Gaza truce plan put forward by Joe Biden instead of holding more talks.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from Hamad City, following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave parts of the southern area of Khan Younis, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from Hamad City, Khan Younis, Sunday, August 11, 2024 [Abdel Kareem Hana/ AP]
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 12 Aug 2024
  • Figures from Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics show Israeli forces have killed 1.8 percent of the Gaza Strip’s population since October 7. Some 75 percent of the victims were under the age of 30.
  • Hamas called on the United States, Qatar and Egypt to submit a plan to implement the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more rounds of negotiations” and discussing new proposals for Gaza.