Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv hit as Ukraine admits Kursk incursion
Two people have been killed in Moscow’s air attack on the Kyiv region as Ukraine says the military operation in Russia’s Kursk proves it can ‘restore justice’.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, saying the ongoing incursion proves that Ukraine “can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor”.
- Russia has imposed a sweeping security regime in three border regions as battles entered their sixth day, while Belarus, a staunch ally of Moscow, has sent more troops to its border with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of violating its airspace.