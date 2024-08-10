Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 70,000 flee new Israeli operation in Khan Younis
UN agency says tens of thousands of Palestinians ordered to leave Khan Younis by Israeli military have ‘nowhere to go’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israeli military forced between 60,000 and 70,000 people to evacuate from Khan Younis in southern Gaza towards already densely crowded al-Mawasi area.
- At least 35 killed in most recent Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip, including 19 in Khan Younis, medical sources tell Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent.