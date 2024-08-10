Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 70,000 flee new Israeli operation in Khan Younis

UN agency says tens of thousands of Palestinians ordered to leave Khan Younis by Israeli military have ‘nowhere to go’.

UGUST 09: Injured Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after Israeli attack on the central part of the Gaza Strip on August 09, 2024. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 10 Aug 2024
  • The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says Israeli military forced between 60,000 and 70,000 people to evacuate from Khan Younis in southern Gaza towards already densely crowded al-Mawasi area.
  • At least 35 killed in most recent Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip, including 19 in Khan Younis, medical sources tell Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent.