Israel war on Gaza live: Regional conflict fears after Haniyeh assassinated
UN Security Council meets amid fears killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders could derail Gaza ceasefire talks, lead to wider war in region.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- UN Security Council holds emergency meeting amid regional tensions as Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr assassinated.
- “The international community has a choice to make – let it be for peace and security, do not let Israel drag us all to the abyss,” Feda Abdelhady Nasser, Palestine’s deputy UN representative told the council.