Israel war on Gaza live: Palestinians in eastern Gaza City told to evacuate
Israel expands evacuation order for eastern parts of war-torn Gaza City as truce talks expected to continue in Egypt and Qatar.
- Palestinians are fleeing eastern parts of Gaza City after the Israeli military expanded “immediate” evacuation orders to the Tuffah, Darraj and Old City neighbourhoods.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will only agree to a deal with Hamas that allows it to resume fighting in Gaza while Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel will keep fighting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah even if a truce agreement is reached in Gaza.