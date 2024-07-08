Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Palestinians in eastern Gaza City told to evacuate

Israel expands evacuation order for eastern parts of war-torn Gaza City as truce talks expected to continue in Egypt and Qatar.

a man sits with his head in his hands next to a body wrapped in white
A man mourns a loved one killed in an Israeli army attack on al-Sabra neighbourhood, at Al Mamedani Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on Sunday [Hamza Qraiqea/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 8 Jul 2024
  • Palestinians are fleeing eastern parts of Gaza City after the Israeli military expanded “immediate” evacuation orders to the Tuffah, Darraj and Old City neighbourhoods.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will only agree to a deal with Hamas that allows it to resume fighting in Gaza while Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel will keep fighting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah even if a truce agreement is reached in Gaza.