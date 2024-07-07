Live updates,

French parliamentary election 2024 live: High-stakes second round kick offs

Millions to vote in decisive second round of snap parliamentary election called by President Emmanuel Macron.

French election
Video Duration 02 minutes 41 seconds
By Stephen Quillen
Published On 7 Jul 2024
  • France votes in the second and decisive round of snap legislative polls called by President Emmanuel Macron after his centrist alliance suffered a heavy defeat in European elections.
  • The far-right National Rally (RN) dominated last week’s first round, winning about a third of the vote.