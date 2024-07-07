Live updatesLive updates,
French parliamentary election 2024 live: High-stakes second round kick offs
Millions to vote in decisive second round of snap parliamentary election called by President Emmanuel Macron.
- France votes in the second and decisive round of snap legislative polls called by President Emmanuel Macron after his centrist alliance suffered a heavy defeat in European elections.
- The far-right National Rally (RN) dominated last week’s first round, winning about a third of the vote.