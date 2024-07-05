Live updates,

Iran presidential election 2024 live: Jalili vs Pezeshkian in run-off

Millions to cast ballots to elect successor to late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

By Maziar Motamedi and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 5 Jul 2024
  • Iranians are voting in a presidential run-off pitting centrist Masoud Pezeshkian against hardline conservative Saeed Jalili.
  • Pezeshkian came out on top with about 42.5 percent in the first round on June 28, but fell short of an outright victory. Jalili was second, with some 38.7 percent.