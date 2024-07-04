Live updates,

UK general election 2024 live: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer seek PM race win

Millions of voters to head to the polls to elect a new House of Commons and government.

UK election
Video Duration 02 minutes 33 seconds
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 4 Jul 2024
  • People across the United Kingdom are casting ballots in a snap general election called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
  • Voters to decide if the Conservative Party leader will remain in the top job or if Keir Starmer, of the main opposition Labour Party, will become prime minister.