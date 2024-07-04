Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: 7 killed in Khan Younis as Israeli strikes surge
Strike kills 7 in Khan Younis as UN official says no ‘safe refuge’ in Gaza, which is the only place in the world where civilians ‘can’t leave the front line’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Seven Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli strike on a five-storey building near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, days after Israel ordered an estimated 250,000 people to leave the eastern parts of the war-torn city in southern Gaza Strip.
- Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza”, which has become a place “where people cannot find a safe refuge, and can’t leave the front line”.