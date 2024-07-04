Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: 7 killed in Khan Younis as Israeli strikes surge

Strike kills 7 in Khan Younis as UN official says no ‘safe refuge’ in Gaza, which is the only place in the world where civilians ‘can’t leave the front line’.

Palestinians react, following an Israeli strike near a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Jul 2024
  • Seven Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli strike on a five-storey building near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, days after Israel ordered an estimated 250,000 people to leave the eastern parts of the war-torn city in southern Gaza Strip.
  • Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza”, which has become a place “where people cannot find a safe refuge, and can’t leave the front line”.