Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel hits Beirut in ‘assassination operation’
Three killed in Israeli strike on Beirut targeting Hezbollah chief; officials in Gaza say Israeli operation in Khan Younis killed at least 255.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Lebanon’s Health Ministry says three people, including two children, have been killed and 74 wounded in a strike the Israeli military described as a “targeted assassination operation” against a Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut.
- A further 42 bodies were retrieved from eastern Khan Younis as Gaza officials say at least 255 Palestinians were killed during the nine-day Israeli army ground operation in the southern city.