Venezuela election protests live: Demonstrations as Maduro declared winner
Both President Nicolas Maduro supporters and opponents plan to take to the streets as Sunday’s controversial election fallout continues.
- Opponents and supporters of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro plan to rally as protests and clashes spread after a weekend election was awarded to the long-ruling socialist despite opposition claims of a landslide victory.
- At least two people were killed in violence as police with shields and batons in the capital Caracas and city of Maracay on Monday fired tear gas to disperse some demonstrators, with many riding motorcycles and jamming the streets.