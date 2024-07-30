Live updatesLive updates,
Israel strikes Beirut live: At least 1 killed in Israeli attack on Lebanon
Two floors of building in Haret Hreik collapse as Israel delivers promised retaliation for deadly Golan Heights attack.
- The Israeli army says it carried out a “precision strike” on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander, Mushin Shukr. His fate is so-far unconfirmed, but Hezbollah sources say that he survived the attack.
- The army said that this was retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers.