Israel war on Gaza live: 12 killed in Israeli air raid on ‘safe zone’
Nine members of one family among 12 killed in ‘safe zone’ after fleeing Khan Younis, as UN warns some 250,000 people affected by Israeli military order to leave areas of southern Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- An Israeli air attack has killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of one family, in a designated “safe zone” after they followed Israel’s evacuation orders to leave eastern Khan Younis, the Associated Press reports.
- The UN estimates that up to 250,000 people have been affected by Israel’s military order for people to leave areas near the southern city of Khan Younis as the total number of displaced people in Gaza is estimated to have reached 1.9 million.