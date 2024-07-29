Live updatesLive updates,
Venezuela election results live: Nicolas Maduro declared winner
National Electoral Council says Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González.
- Nicolás Maduro, 61, is declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election by the electoral authority, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one-party rule.
- Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, says Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González who garnered 44 percent. He said the results were based on 80 percent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.