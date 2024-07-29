Live updates,

Venezuela election results live: Nicolas Maduro declared winner

National Electoral Council says Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González.

President Nicolas Maduro addresses supporters after electoral authorities declared him the winner of the presidential election in Caracas
By Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 29 Jul 2024
  • Nicolás Maduro, 61, is declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election by the electoral authority, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one-party rule.
  • Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, says Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González who garnered 44 percent. He said the results were based on 80 percent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.