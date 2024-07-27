Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hundreds trapped in Khan Younis as battles rage
Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis without food, water or way to escape, as Israeli tanks, aircraft and artillery pound neighbourhoods.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The UN’s humanitarian aid agency says hundreds of Palestinians remain trapped in eastern Khan Younis “amid intense hostilities” and rescue teams are “unable to reach them due to the denial of access by the Israeli military”.
- Amid starvation and fears of spreading disease, the average daily volume of humanitarian aid cargo entering the Gaza Strip has decreased by 56 percent since April, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports.