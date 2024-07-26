Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Wave of air strikes hit southern, northern cities
Israeli fighter jets launched a wave of attacks on southern, central and northern Gaza as fighting in Khan Younis rages.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A new wave of air strikes by Israeli fighter jets has targeted the Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis in the south, Bureij refugee camp in the centre, and Gaza City in the north of the enclave, Al Jazeera’s correspondent on the ground reports.
- Israeli military forces fire live rounds at an ambulance evacuating a wounded person in southern Khan Younis, where a deadly ground invasion by Israeli forces is expanding.