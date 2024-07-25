Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Netanyahu not serious about ceasefire deal – Hamas
Palestinian group says Israeli PM’s speech to US lawmakers ‘full of lies’ as Israel’s military intensifies bombing of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hamas says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to US Congress “full of lies”, shows he is not serious about a ceasefire and has “thwarted all efforts to end the war and reach a deal to release hostages”, Reuters news agency reports.
- Protesters gathered in Washington, DC, as Netanyahu addressed US lawmakers, with anger rising over the war on Gaza and failure to agree on a ceasefire deal to free captives.