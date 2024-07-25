Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Netanyahu not serious about ceasefire deal – Hamas

Palestinian group says Israeli PM’s speech to US lawmakers ‘full of lies’ as Israel’s military intensifies bombing of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, July 24, 2024. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Published On 25 Jul 2024
  • Hamas says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to US Congress “full of lies”, shows he is not serious about a ceasefire and has “thwarted all efforts to end the war and reach a deal to release hostages”, Reuters news agency reports.
  • Protesters gathered in Washington, DC, as Netanyahu addressed US lawmakers, with anger rising over the war on Gaza and failure to agree on a ceasefire deal to free captives.