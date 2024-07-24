Live updatesLive updates,
US politics live: Israel PM Netanyahu addresses joint session of Congress
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces protests both inside and outside the Capitol as legislators boycott his speech.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delivering a speech before a joint session of the United States Congress, in his fourth appearance before the legislative body.
- But several high-profile Democrats are noticeably absent, in protest of Israel’s war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis it sparked.