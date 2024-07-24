Live updates,

US election 2024 live: Biden to address nation about decision to exit race

US president expected to explain in Oval Office speech why he abandoned re-election bid and what comes next.

Joe Biden
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 24 Jul 2024
  • US President Joe Biden is to deliver a speech from the Oval Office of the White House outlining the reasons that led him to withdraw from the November 5 presidential race.
  • The 81-year-old says his address will also look into “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people”.