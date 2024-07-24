Live updatesLive updates,
US election 2024 live: Biden to address nation about decision to exit race
US president expected to explain in Oval Office speech why he abandoned re-election bid and what comes next.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- US President Joe Biden is to deliver a speech from the Oval Office of the White House outlining the reasons that led him to withdraw from the November 5 presidential race.
- The 81-year-old says his address will also look into “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people”.