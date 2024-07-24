Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks force Palestinians into crowded camp
Israel forces Palestinians in Khan Younis into crowded camp after traces of polio were found in water there.
- Israeli tanks fire on Palestinians fleeing Eastern Khan Younis as the UN says Israel’s latest evacuation order forces Palestinians into just 20 percent of the land in the Gaza Strip.
- The UN is sending teams to test Palestinians for polio after traces were found in water in Khan Younis, which Israel has now forced people to evacuate, and Deir el-Balah.