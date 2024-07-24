Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks force Palestinians into crowded camp

Israel forces Palestinians in Khan Younis into crowded camp after traces of polio were found in water there.

a woman helps another woman get out of a car they are both covered in blood and dust and look like they are in shock
Women injured during Israeli bombardment arrive at the emergency ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, on Tuesday [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 24 Jul 2024
  • Israeli tanks fire on Palestinians fleeing Eastern Khan Younis as the UN says Israel’s latest evacuation order forces Palestinians into just 20 percent of the land in the Gaza Strip.
  • The UN is sending teams to test Palestinians for polio after traces were found in water in Khan Younis, which Israel has now forced people to evacuate, and Deir el-Balah.