Israel war on Gaza live: Scores killed in new Israeli blitz on Khan Younis
A new Israeli attack on eastern Khan Younis has killed at least 70 people as thousands are forced to flee latest military onslaught.
- A new Israeli military assault on eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza has killed at least 70 Palestinians and injured more than 200, according to health officials in Gaza.
- The attack by tanks, aircraft and artillery came just minutes after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of areas in Khan Younis that the Palestinian Civil Defence says affects more than 400,000 people.