US election 2024 live: Kamala Harris seen as frontrunner to replace Biden
US Vice President Kamala Harris says she intends to ‘earn and win’ the Democratic nomination for the White House.
- Growing number of Democrats endorse US Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee after President Joe Biden exited the race.
- The 81-year-old incumbent, who has thrown his weight behind Harris, said he would serve the remainder of his term.