Israel’s war on Gaza live: Nuseirat camp attacked 63 times in one week
Netanyahu to travel to US as Israeli troops vaccinated for poliovirus found in Gaza amid Israel’s siege and bombardment of the enclave.
- Israeli forces have launched 63 attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the past week alone, killing at least 91 Palestinians and wounding 251 others, according to the Gaza Media Office.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to travel to the United States, said Israel will dispatch negotiators to restart stalled captive exchange talks on Thursday. He did not specify the delegation’s destination.