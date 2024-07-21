Live updatesLive updates,
US election 2024 live: Joe Biden drops out of race, endorses Kamala Harris
The 81-year-old incumbent has faced calls to withdraw since his shaky debate performance last month against Donald Trump.
- United States President Joe Biden says in a letter on X he is stepping aside as a candidate in the 2024 election, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
- Dozens of congressional Democrats had publicly urged the 81-year-old to drop out of the race after his shaky debate performance last month against Republican challenger Donald Trump, 78.