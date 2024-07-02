Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Residents flee Khan Younis amid artillery attacks
Hospital forced to evacuate patients – some still in their beds – as Israel orders civilians to leave eastern Khan Younis in latest mass displacement of Palestinian population.
- Hundreds of Palestinian patients are forced to flee the European Hospital and tent camps for the displaced in Khan Younis have emptied after the Israeli army ordered an immediate evacuation of eastern areas of Gaza’s second-largest city.
- A least one person has been killed and six others injured following the Israeli army’s shelling of a house in the eastern area of Khan Younis, according to local reports.