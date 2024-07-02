Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Residents flee Khan Younis amid artillery attacks

Hospital forced to evacuate patients – some still in their beds – as Israel orders civilians to leave eastern Khan Younis in latest mass displacement of Palestinian population.

a man in a hospital bed in a street is pushed by family members
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 2 Jul 2024
  • Hundreds of Palestinian patients are forced to flee the European Hospital and tent camps for the displaced in Khan Younis have emptied after the Israeli army ordered an immediate evacuation of eastern areas of Gaza’s second-largest city.
  • A least one person has been killed and six others injured following the Israeli army’s shelling of a house in the eastern area of Khan Younis, according to local reports.