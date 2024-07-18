Live updates,

Republican National Convention 2024 live: Donald Trump to accept nomination

Former president is set to accept the Republican nomination less than a week after he survived an assassination attempt.

Trump, with a bandage on his ear, walks in front of a wall that says "America"
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump climbs down the stairs on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]
By Ali Harb and Brian Osgood
Published On 18 Jul 2024
  • Republicans have assembled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention, where party delegates officially name their candidate for the presidency.
  • At the end of the night, former President Donald Trump is set to accept the Republican nomination in his first speech since the attempt on his life last week.