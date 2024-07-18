Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: At least 81 killed in 24 hours of Israeli raids
Israel bombed at least eight schools housing Palestinian civilians in the past 10 days, says top UNRWA official, as 81 people killed in wave of attacks on Gaza over 24-hour period.
- “All rules of war have been broken in Gaza,” with at least eight schools housing displaced Palestinians attacked by Israel in the last 10 days, says UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports at least 81 killed in day of attacks targeting homes and UN facilities in Gaza.