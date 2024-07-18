Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh quota protests live: Students vow ‘shutdown’ as 19 killed
Police use tear gas on student protesters as violent clashes over civil service hiring quotas continue to rock Bangladesh.
- At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between police and demonstrators as protesting students call “complete shutdown”. They have rejected government’s talks offer.
- The death toll is based on police sources, as the government has yet to announce casualty figures. At least six people were killed on Tuesday.