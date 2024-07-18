Live updates,

Bangladesh quota protests live: Students vow ‘shutdown’ as 19 killed

Police use tear gas on student protesters as violent clashes over civil service hiring quotas continue to rock Bangladesh.

Anti-quota supporters clash with police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka, Bangladesh
An injured protester is rushed to hospital after a clash with police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka [Anik Rahman/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky and Faisal Mahmud
Published On 18 Jul 2024
  • At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between police and demonstrators as protesting students call “complete shutdown”. They have rejected government’s talks offer.
  • The death toll is based on police sources, as the government has yet to announce casualty figures. At least six people were killed on Tuesday.