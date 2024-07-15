Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Endless massacre’ in Gaza as Israel kills 17
Brazil’s President Lula condemns the ‘endless massacre’ in Gaza as successive Israeli attacks on school shelters and ‘safe zones’ kill hundreds of Palestinians.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Officials in Gaza say Israeli missiles have killed 17 Palestinians and injured 80 sheltering at a school for displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp.
- Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounces the “endless massacre” in Gaza amid condemnation of Israel’s “successive attacks” on so-called “safe zones”, including a strike that killed 90 in the al-Mawasi camp.