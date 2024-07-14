Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Many still missing’ after al-Mawasi attacks
Israeli strike on designated ‘safe zone’ leaves many buried under the rubble as Israel unsure if Hamas commander killed.
- WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “many remain missing under the rubble” after Israeli forces attacked al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza, killing at least 90 Palestinians and wounding more than 300 people.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was not certain if senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, who was targeted in the attack, was killed. Still, he said the attempted assassination was beneficial to Israel.