Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Many still missing’ after al-Mawasi attacks

Israeli strike on designated ‘safe zone’ leaves many buried under the rubble as Israel unsure if Hamas commander killed.

a man wearing white walks past destroyed tents
Palestinians inspect the Al-Mawasi camp, in Khan Younis, Gaza, after an Israeli air strike on Saturday [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 14 Jul 2024