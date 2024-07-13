Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens of bodies discovered after ‘massacre’
Local authorities say dozens of bodies, mostly of ‘families, women, and children’, recovered in Gaza City after partial Israeli withdrawal from Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.
- Israeli forces are accused of deliberately targeting displaced Palestinians in Gaza City where dozens of bodies have been recovered after attacks in the city’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.
- Director-General of the Gaza Government Media Office Ismail al-Thawabta has accused Israeli forces of carrying out a “planned massacre” in Gaza City.