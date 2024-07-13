Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens of bodies discovered after ‘massacre’

Local authorities say dozens of bodies, mostly of ‘families, women, and children’, recovered in Gaza City after partial Israeli withdrawal from Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.

People evacuate bodies found under rubble or on the street in western Gaza City's Al-Sinaa neighbouhood on July 12, 2024, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group in the besieged Palestinian territory. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair McCready
Published On 13 Jul 2024
  • Israeli forces are accused of deliberately targeting displaced Palestinians in Gaza City where dozens of bodies have been recovered after attacks in the city’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood.
  • Director-General of the Gaza Government Media Office Ismail al-Thawabta has accused Israeli forces of carrying out a “planned massacre” in Gaza City.