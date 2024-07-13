Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump rally shooting live: Ex-US president ‘safe’; shooter killed
Former US president is ‘safe’ after being escorted off the stage with blood on ear and cheek after shooting at Pennsylvania rally.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Former United States President Donald Trump is “safe” after being escorted off the stage with blood on ear and cheek after shooting at Pennsylvania rally.
- Secret Service says its personnel killed the suspected shooter; one spectator has been killed and two others critically injured in the shooting.