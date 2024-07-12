Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Gaza City neighbourhoods see fiercest week of war

Israeli ground offensive leaves Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood unliveable with 85 percent of homes reported destroyed in fighting described as fiercest battles of war so far.

A Palestinian boy flashes the V-sign for victory, as he stands next to a destroyed Israeli armoured vehicle after the Israeli military withdrew following a two-week offensive in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City on July 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group. - The civil defence agency in Hamas-run Gaza said on July 11, that around 60 bodies have been found in Gaza City's Shujaiya district, devastated by a two-week Israeli offensive. Israel said Wednesday it had ended its operation against Hamas militants in the district. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 12 Jul 2024
  • Residents of Gaza City tell the Reuters news agency that fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters was comparable to the fiercest battle of the war so far, leaving the Shujayea neighbourhood destroyed as civil defence teams work to recover bodies from the ruins.
  • Israeli attacks continue across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 26 Palestinians on Thursday.