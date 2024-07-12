Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Gaza City neighbourhoods see fiercest week of war
Israeli ground offensive leaves Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood unliveable with 85 percent of homes reported destroyed in fighting described as fiercest battles of war so far.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Residents of Gaza City tell the Reuters news agency that fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters was comparable to the fiercest battle of the war so far, leaving the Shujayea neighbourhood destroyed as civil defence teams work to recover bodies from the ruins.
- Israeli attacks continue across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 26 Palestinians on Thursday.