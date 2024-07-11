Live updates,

NATO summit live: Ukraine aid remains in focus on last day of talks in US

Leaders of NATO’s 32 member states holding meetings with Ukraine, Asia Pacific partners on summit’s final day.

NATO-SUMMIT
Video Duration 28 minutes 40 seconds
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 11 Jul 2024
  • Support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion remains the focus on the last day of meetings at the NATO summit in Washington, DC.
  • The leaders of NATO’s 32 member countries will hold talks with their Asia Pacific partners and Ukrainian officials.