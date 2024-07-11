Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Bodies ‘filling the streets’ in Gaza City
Israel’s latest mass evacuation orders for the entirety of Gaza City cause ‘mass suffering’ for Palestinians trapped in war-torn neighbourhoods with no safe exit routes.
- Bodies are “filling the streets” in Gaza City and at least 30 Palestinians have been killed as Israeli soldiers storm the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of the city, says Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal.
- Israel’s evacuation order for the entirety of Gaza City is causing “mass suffering”, says UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.