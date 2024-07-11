Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Bodies ‘filling the streets’ in Gaza City

Israel’s latest mass evacuation orders for the entirety of Gaza City cause ‘mass suffering’ for Palestinians trapped in war-torn neighbourhoods with no safe exit routes.

A view of great destruction as Palestinians return to their damaged neighborhoods after the withdrawal amidst inspecting the wreckage, following the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City on July 10, 2024. Numerous buildings in the area have been destroyed or damaged, and roads have been devastated Dawoud Abo Alkas
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 11 Jul 2024
  • Bodies are “filling the streets” in Gaza City and at least 30 Palestinians have been killed as Israeli soldiers storm the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of the city, says Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Bassal.
  • Israel’s evacuation order for the entirety of Gaza City is causing “mass suffering”, says UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.