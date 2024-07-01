Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks surround homes in Gaza’s Shujayea

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza as footage shows Israeli soldiers using Palestinian prisoners to search for explosives.

A boy holds a baby as people walk through sewage in a destroyed city
People walk through contaminated water and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 1 Jul 2024
  • Israeli tanks have advanced on the Gaza City district of Shujayea trapping civilians amid intense fighting, according to Al Jazeera correspondents.
  • Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows the Israeli military using Palestinian prisoners as human shields to search for explosives in Gaza.