Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks surround homes in Gaza’s Shujayea
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza as footage shows Israeli soldiers using Palestinian prisoners to search for explosives.
- Israeli tanks have advanced on the Gaza City district of Shujayea trapping civilians amid intense fighting, according to Al Jazeera correspondents.
- Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows the Israeli military using Palestinian prisoners as human shields to search for explosives in Gaza.