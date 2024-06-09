Live updatesLive updates,
Modi oath ceremony live news: Indian leader makes history with third term
The 73-year-old Hindu nationalist leader will be sworn in for a rare third term and is set to form a coalition government.
- Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as prime minister for a third term in a ceremony attended by leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.
- Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did worse than expected in the general election, leaving the right-wing party reliant on partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a majority in parliament.