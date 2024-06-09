Live updates,

Modi oath ceremony live news: Indian leader makes history with third term

The 73-year-old Hindu nationalist leader will be sworn in for a rare third term and is set to form a coalition government.

India Modi oath
Video Duration 01 minutes 51 seconds
By Nadim Asrar and Edna Mohamed
Published On 9 Jun 2024
  • Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as prime minister for a third term in a ceremony attended by leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.
  • Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did worse than expected in the general election, leaving the right-wing party reliant on partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a majority in parliament.